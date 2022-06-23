Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has again got his fans buzzing after photos and videos of him with other international stars made it to the internet

Ace Nigerian singer, Wizkid, got his fans bragging after moments of his hanging out with other international stars emerged online.

The Nigerian superstar was among the superstars who were present at the much-talked-about Paris Fashion week in France.

Wizkid chills with Tyga and J Balvin. Credit: @jbalvin

The Made in Lagos crooner was seen in several videos and photos chilling with American rapper, Tyga, and a popular Colombian star, J Balvin.

J Balvin shared the superstars' link up on his Instagram story and fans can't get over them.

Fans react to video of Wizkid chilling with J Balvin and Tyga

Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to the moments Wizkid shared with J Balvin and Tyga.

Waleafolarin:

"Tyga and Jbalvin linked up with Big wiz at Paris Fashion week... Oluwawizzy baba NLA."

Luminovstv:

"Na who hold phone and record Dey link up oo though they are big but they still link up knowing what our Machala can birth."

Yagi_groovy:

"But na your favorite Dey always go for relevancy."

Wizaddict:

"We don't call him Big Wiz for nothing, our one and only Machala, see who dey hold phone record na. The star boy for life."

