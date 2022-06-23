Sarkodie says he was overwhelmed with excitement when American musician, Beyoncé, acknowledged him at the BET Awards in October 2019

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, says he was taken aback when American musician, Beyoncé, approached him at the BET Awards in October 2019 at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beyonce and Sarkodie. Photo Source: Getty Images and @sarkodie

Source: Getty Images

Sarkodie made history as the first Ghanaian to get nominated and win an award at the BET Awards. As the first recipient of the 'Best International Flow' at the BET, he stated that he never shared the story of his first encounter with Beyoncé because he will be doubted by Ghanaians.

"There was a funny story that happened, till date, I haven't had the courage to share it but Ice Prince came to Ghana and shared it. When I come to Ghana and share this story, there is no way they gonna believe me."

Explaining his encounter in an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said

"I was sitting at the BET on the aisle and we have Beyoncé and her crew coming and she saw me and stood right in front of where I was sitting and she bowed her head. Obviously, I was thinking it wasn't me and so I was looking behind. Then Ice Prince said that was you and she just shook her head and just walked off. So, when I saw her do this new project with a lot of African artistes, I was like these guys kinda know what is actually happening."

Watch from 12:48 minutes.

Going on with a smile and excitement in his composure, Sarkodie further stated that being acknowledged by Beyoncé meant a lot to him.

"I don't want to conclude that Beyoncé knew me but it is not far from that. The more I get into the industry, they know everything that's happening. They don't necessarily speak on it and they don't let you know they see what's happening."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has been a fan of African artistes, music, and culture. In 2020, she released a visual album titled, 'Black is King' which featured African artistes such as; Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, and Ghana's Shatta Wale, among others.

Sarkodie Says He Is Not Stingy And That He Hates Giving Out Money On Camera

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has broken his silence on the perception people have of him about being stingy when it comes to throwing money onto his fans.

In Ghana, many celebrities and people in authority are known to give money to their fans or throw money into crowds during public appearances.

However, in an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said that he is not happy being captured on camera giving money to people.

The CEO of Sarkcess Music noted that a video or photo of him giving out money to people reduces the respect he has for them.

Source: YEN.com.gh