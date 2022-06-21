Veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently celebrated her son, Festus, on the special occasion of his birthday

The movie star’s son clocked 23 on June 21, 2022, and Iyabo penned down a sweet and emotional note to him

The mother of two shared a series of photos of her son online and accompanied it with a touching note

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to show great love to her son, Festus, on his birthday.

Festus Ojo clocked 23 on June 21, 2022, and his mother made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star shared a series of photos of her son and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption.

Actress Iyabo Ojo's son Festus clocks 23. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

The actress showered accolades on her son who she called her first love and other endearments.

Iyabo also shared powerful words of prayers for Festus on his birthday as she continued to express great love for him.

She wrote:

“Happy Birthday my darling, my world, my king, my 1st love, my win @festo_baba. May this new age bring you more blessings, success and wins.... you will live very long in great health & happiness, I love you so so so much, love you for eternity son .......”

Internet users react to Iyabo Ojo’s birthday message to son

Fans and well-wishers also sent their birthday messages to Festus. Read some of them below:

Iamnino_b:

“Happy birthday bro.”

Bodataiye_oniyakuya:

“Happy birthday to you him ❤️.”

Mummydolarz:

“Happy birthday son long life in good health God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️much love.”

Faliwerepe:

“Happy birthday dear, you will be great in life❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@iyaboojofespris.”

Sajetiologa:

“Happy birthday to my lovely handsome humble grandson long life and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Adunnieledumare:

“Happy birthday to Darling and Wonderful Festus. God bless you more and always. More beautiful Wins in life. Greater favours and blessings upon you always congratulations Iyabo mi .”

Nicsplus:

“I just love this boy in particular. He's so so gentle with no controversy. Keep it up darling and have a fun filled birthday full of multiple blessings and greatness.”

