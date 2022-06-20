Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are among the most well-known billionaires in the world. The trio are well-known for space mi built business empires that employ hundreds of thousands of people across the world. We take a look at some of the outrageous items they've bought over the years, including Branson's islands, Musk's Gulfstream G650ER jet and Bezos' 10 000 hour clock.

We delve into some of the wildly expensive things Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have purchased during their careers as tech moguls.

Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk are multibillionaires. Image: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Joe Scarnici/ FilmMagic / Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to Forbes, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the world's richest man with a net worth of $213.9 billion and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is currently worth $131.9 billion. Bloomberg reports that British entrepreneur and Virgin Galatic founder Richard Branson's worth is listed at $5.51 billion.

The trio carry an immense amount of responsibility on their shoulders as heads of some of the world's largest companies. They also have amassed so much wealth that purchasing an expensive item can be done in the blink of an eye.

Here are some crazy things the billionaire trio have purchased:

1. Richard Branson's Moskito Island - $10 million

The British entrepreneur is famous for owning a British Virgin Island called Necker. He paid $180 000 for it in 1978 and spent the next four years developing it into a resort as per the sale agreement, the Sun reports.

According to The Richest.com, just 3.2 kilometres from Necker Island is the 71-year-old's most recently island purchase: Moskito Island. Branson has taken a liking to develop areas where people haven't lived before into luxury resorts. He purchased 120 acres of lush area in the British Virgin Islands for $10 million in 2007 and has developed Balinese-style villas and luxury homes.

2. Elon Musk's Gulfstream G650ER - $66 million

It's bizarre that the world's richest man is homeless. Yes, Musk was reported by CBS News in April 2022 saying that he "doesn't have a place right now". What the 50-year-old does own however is one of the world's most expensive private planes: the G650ER.

According to Business Insider, the G650ER Gulfstream's flagship plane and prices start at around $66 million or just over R1 billion. It features two cabins, main and VIP, and Musk purchased one in 2016. It carries up to 19 people and even has a section to prepare drinks and food.

Operating costs are extremely high as one might think and the Washington Post reported that in 2017 Musk forked out $700 000 over 12 months. Most of that was paid for by Tesla, Musk's electric car company.

3. Jeff Bezos' 10 000-year clock - $42 million

Finally, in 2018 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he is building an outrageous 10 000-year clock The Verge reports.

While most billionaires wear Rolexes or Panerais, the 58-year-old opted to build a mechanical clock inside a hollowed-out Texan mountain at a cost of $42 million.

On 20 February 2018 Bezos tweeted a video that installation had started on the 10 000-year clock.

According to CBS, the 150-metre high clock will only tick only once every 12 months and only the century hand moves once every 100 years with a cuckoo bird emerging every millennium.

Source: Briefly.co.za