It seems all is not well for Elon Musk the world's richest man from the home front as one of his children has allegedly filed to sever ties

The reports in the media reportedly show legal documents obtained from a court website with requests also to change names and gender

As of Tuesday, the Tesla CEO is worth over $206 billion almost doubled that of his closest rival Jeff Bezos

According to reports, Tesla chief Elon Musk's child Xavier has filed documents in court to drop her name and has decided to declare her gender identity.

Xavier Alexander Musk has reportedly filed documents in Los Angeles Country after turning 18 in April. She has requested the court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and asked the LA Country court to recognise her gender as female.

A screenshot shared on Twitter by @KnowNothingTV shows legal documents filed in Los Angeles County for a petition to change a name.

Elon Musk reportedly has 7 children Credit: saya

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the legal documents, which are also in recognition of a change of gender and issuance of birth certificate, were filed on behalf of 18-year-old Xavier Musk, the name she was given at birth.

Xavier Musk reported said in the documents submitted in court,

“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The petition was reportedly filed in April, not long after Vivian turned 18, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Back story

The news of Elon Musk's child follows after the billionaire commented on a Twitter post.

Musk has seven children: Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, Damian, whom he had with Canadian author Justine Wilson, who were married from 2000 to 2008, and X AE A-XI and Exa Dark Sideræl, whom he shares with singer Grimes.

Elon Musk makes more money

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday added to his growing wealth $2.62 billion according to data from Bloomberg.

The Tesla CEO is now $206 billion rich and almost two times the wealth of his closest rival Jeff Bezos with $129B billion.

