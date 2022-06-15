The world's richest are seeing their wealth plummet as the pandemic eases and amid fears of global recession

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg has all lost humongous amount this year following a slow down on tech stocks

Global tech stocks which have been the driving force of most of these billionaires, have been hit serious as inflation bites harder globally

Top billionaires in the world are fast losing their vast wealth as global tech stocks nosedive.

Elon Musk, who was worth $340 billion in November last year has seen wealth shrink to $170 billion as recession fears intensify across the world.

Billionaires lost vast amount of their wealth Credit: Zeus/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Fear of recession behind loss of fortunes

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg have lost a combined wealth of $200 billion this year, Bloomberg Billionaires Index says amid fears of economic doom.

This year, Elon Musk has lost $73.2 billion, Jeff Bezos, $65.3 billion and Mark Zuckerberg, $64.4 billion.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk is the hardest hit. His wealth which is largely invested in Tesla stock, plateaued in November when he hit over $340 billion and went down to $201 billion, Bloomberg Billionaires Index says. He is now worth $197.1 billion.

Jeff Bezos is now worth $127 billion while Mark Zuckerberg is worth $61.1 billion respectively.

Amazon, Tesla and Facebook take a hit

Business Insider reported that Global tech stocks have taken a hit after hitting new highs during the pandemic and have witnessed a sharp fall this year, market shift and inflation worries.

Amazon stock tumbled on Monday, June 10, 2022, losing 40 per cent after it got a 52-week high of $3,773,08 it got to on July 13, 2021.

The decline represents an 11 per cent drop on April 29, this year after the company posted bad first-quarter earnings that showed the company’s first loss in seven years.

In May, Meta, the parent company of Facebook saw a 40 per cent decline since November 2021.

