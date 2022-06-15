Master KG has made history by becoming the most streamed Mzansi artist on Spotify with an average of 3.8 million monthly listeners

Master KG is the top dawg of South African music. The world-renowned Jerusalema hitmaker is now the most-streamed Mzansi artist on Spotify, according to reports.

Master KG has become the most streamed South African artist on Spotify. Image: @masterkgsa

His smash single Jerusalema changed the star's music career for the better. The song has been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify alone and has also garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

Slikouronlife reports that Master KG now has an average of 3.8 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform and has 378 000 followers.

The music producer's most streamed songs include Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, Shine Your Light featuring Akon and Dali Nguwe with Nkosazana Daughter and Basetsana. The DJ's songs are also doing well in country's like Italy and France, where Jerusalema received a diamond status.

Master KG celebrates Jerusalema hit 300m views on Spotify

Master KG took to social media to celebrate after Spotify announced that his Jerusalema deluxe album has reached over 300 million streams on the music streaming platform.

The world-renowned music producer's album consists of his hit single Jerusalema and all its variations. The track Jerusalema has been keeping the world dancing since lockdown began in most countries following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

The South African star has won countless international and local awards with the banger. He has also been touring the world to perform the hit live for his international fans.

According to TshisaLIVE, the musician, who has also produced hits for the likes of Nomcebo Zikode, Akon and DJ Tira, shared his exciting news with his fans.

