Nigerian female singing sensation, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems has made a major announcement about her health

The singer shared a post via her Instagram page to inform her followers that she is currently recovering from an illness

She also said that to protect her voice, she had to take a break from music for now as her two UK shows have been postponed indefinitely, fans have reacted to her post

Nigerian singer, Tems shared an emotional post on her Instagram page that got most of her followers talking.

The Damages crooner disclosed that it is heartbroken to hear that she is not feeling too good at the moment and she won't be performing music at the moment.

Tems announces postponement of UK shows over illness. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"I was diagnosed with Reflux laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what's left of my voice."

She also hinted that the decision is on the doctors' order as she announced the postponement of her shows in the UK:

" I have to postpone the two shows this week the Birmingham show on the 15th of June (It's tomorrow yeah I know) and the first London show on the 17th of July."

Tems further hinted that the new date for the shows will be communicated as she appreaciated her fans' support.

"All tickets are still valid. Again I'm so sorry for the inconvenience but I promise to be back better than ever by the Grace of God. Till then I will give you the best show ever."

Check out her post below:

Fans send their good wishes to Tems

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Tems post to send their well wishes to her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Yourwavygod:

"Get well soon Temilade."

Breerunway:

"Praying for a speedy recovery gang."

Zek.snaps:

"Sending a lot of love and prayers ❤️. It’s a shame because I know this means a lot to you performing in front of your fans and loved ones - but rest up and get better soon ❤️. God has set big plans and this is a testiment. We can’t wait for you to be back better than ever."

Fashionteasta_:

"It’s all good and we WILL wait for you."

