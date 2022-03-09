Nigerian singer Harrysong has hinted his fans and followers ahead of an imminent indecent scandal against him that could surface soon

Harrysong revealed the scandal was between him and a runs girl who he had paid but was still threatening as he said he didn't know if she had a video of him

The singer revealed the incident happened six years ago as he appeals to his fans and followers not to believe whatever scandal is posted against him

Nigerian singer and Alter Plate artiste Harrysong has opened up to his fans and followers on an imminent indecent scandal against him, which could surface any time soon.

Harrysong, in a statement he shared via his Instastory, revealed the incident happened six years ago and was between himself and a runs girl.

Singer Harrysong reveals he is being threatened. Source: @Iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

The singer stressed that he was not sure if she did a video of them in the act as he revealed he had paid her, but she is still threatening him.

Ahead of what could be a scandal on his career, Harry Song has told his fans what to expect as he urged them not to believe the runs girl.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"I've payed and payed and payed just to calm her down but she is still threatening."

See his post below:

Harrysong opens up an imminent scandal against him. Credit: @Iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Frenemies made me achieve a lot - Harrysong

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, Harrysong gave a shout-out to his frenemies as he noted that they are the ones that keep him pushing for more.

The singer stated that he wouldn't have achieved as much as he did if not for people like that. According to him, the constant push of hate, envy, and jealousy motivate him.

The father of one then begged such people not to stop, adding that he needs more of their stupidity and empty backbiting venoms. The father of one then begged such people not to stop, adding that he needs more of their stupidity and empty backbiting venoms.

According to him, he knows they are working hard to see him fail but he is also a rock that is hard to crack.

Source: Legit.ng