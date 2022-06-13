Popular fashion designer Toyin Lawani shared a romantic video of her and her man Segun Wealth as they mark their first wedding anniversary

Toyin and her hubby Segun could be seen playful in the video as she said it was a special day in her life

Popular Nigerian celebrities, as well as her fans and followers, have stormed her page to pen lovely messages to her

One of Nigeria’s leading fashion designers, Toyin Lawani, is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her man, Segun Wealth.

To celebrate the day, Toyin shared a lovely video of her and Segun as they played and embraced each other repeatedly throughout the video.

Toyin Lawani gushes over hubby as they mark 1st anniversary together. Credit: @tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

Sharing lovely posts via her Instagram page, Toyin said the bond between her and Segun is not just as a wife and husband but more of being friends.

She wrote:

“It’s The Artist and His muse One year Anniversary today , June 12 will always mark a special day in my life for new Beginnings, Blessed with new Blessings too and here to say Love always wins. If you are not friends , You can’t last as Patners One year down, Many to go.”

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate with Toyin Lawani and hubby

Many celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans and followers, have stormed social media to celebrate with the couple.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

veekay_stores:

"See as love sweet❤️❤️❤️ Nobody should come and tell me nonsense ooo. Congrats mama."

cardzy_j_:

"Why is he always touching that place Omo love is sweet ."

bloombeauty_world

"I think that place is her something point he understood d assignment, the smack was like ma fo oko pami ."

obehiirene:

"He is finer wit the mask… his real face no befit Tinnans status."

Toyin Lawani celebrates 2022 women's day with creative family

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, marked International Women's Day and several ladies took to social media to celebrate.

One of such women is Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah's Empire.

The talented fashion designer/stylist and mother of three took to her Instagram page to share a photo with her husband and children.

