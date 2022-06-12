Reactions have trailed a video of a pretty and slender lady gyrating to a tune like US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly

Bhadie Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become a viral sensation because of her exciting dance videos

The lady's clip has, however, generated mixed reactions, with some people claiming that she danced better than Kelly

More people are reproducing videos based on sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly's clips, and have turned heads with their exciting versions on social media.

In a video that emereged on the Instagram page of Gossipmilltv, a young lady is seen showing off her dance skills.

The pretty lady sported a straight dress with thin straps and rocked braids as she dance for the camera.

Photos of Young lady and Bhadie Kelly. Source: Gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

In the clip, she began her captivating moves by first giving a 360 spin, quickly advancing and gyrating with intense energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has caused a frenzy on social media, with some saying she danced better than Kelly.

Legit.ng shared some of the comments below:

Netizens' comments

Noble_movies said:

''This one pass Kelly .''

Iam_clinton001 commented:

''Guys. Make we just use this one hold body small. Before Kelly Go Come.. How una see ham?''

Iamnasboi said:

''Lol, na wa ooooo Wetin Dey play? Nobody wan gree again o! Boys, abeg hold popcorn.''

Steel_visuals commented:

''Dis one na MELLY not KELLY.''

Neauty_bae:

"I give to this Tiktok thing to this Kelly babe, every other person dey just try to be like am but dem no fit, seee fine girl and beautiful body na, but last last last na person babe she be. This life no balance at all, I no wan too talk."

Shugatiti Challenges Bhadie Kelly, Shakes Her Behind In Wild Video

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Shugatiti has caused a frenzy after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind emerged.

The Ghanaian movie personality confidently flaunted her adorable curvy figure in the clip.

The video shared on the Instagram page of her colleague actress Yaa Jackson comes amidst the viral videos of US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly who has been trending online..

Source: YEN.com.gh