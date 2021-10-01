Popular Nollywood filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has taken to social media with a post for some of her fans who have placed her on a pedestal

Quite a lot of celebrities have been placed on a pedestal by fans and society and when they do not conform to how they are seen, they tend to be called out.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has taken to social media to tell people who think she does not conform to their standards to leave her alone.

I am not your role model

Mary in a video she shared on her Instagram page advised people who have a problem with how she appears physically to stay away from her and keep their opinions to themselves.

According to her a lot of people dictate how she should look simply because she is a role model, and she has urged them to stop looking up to her.

The mum of three who is a role model to her kids noted that people are focused on big titles without actually doing the job it takes to get there.

Focused on my lane

The actress also continued by disclosing that people have compared her to other celebrities in the industry and in her words, she is in her own lane, doing her own thing.

Mary also sounded a note of warning and advised anyone who has opinions about her appearance to make sure they are dressed like a celebrity before approaching her in public.

"Leave me ALONE. If I no meet your 'mannequin expectation' of a role model, change me. I beg you. I NO DO AGAIN. If my local self can be MARY NJOKU, it says a lot about your posh self. Misplaced priority. Shout out to all my REAL fans."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

ufuomamcdermott:

"Yup!"

patienceozokwo:

"You are the real deal my dear."

efeirele:

"One of the many reason I love you!!!"

belindaeffah:

"It’s the Mannequin for me."

charlesuwagbai:

"Fashion police dem!"

julietclothier:

"Tell them, use your mama do role model leave someone to breathe."

