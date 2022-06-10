A video of a contestant on a reality show in Belgium has sparked hilarious reactions among social media users in Nigeria

The Voice Kids' reality show got one of the contestants performing Ckay's hit single Love Nwatiti to the delight of the judges

The young performer did justice to the song and Nigerians can't stop talking about it with hilarious reactions

Ckay's hugely successful single, Love Nwatiti keeps getting the international recognition it already has as a new video of its performance emerged online.

A reality show in Belgium, The Voice Kids witnessed the baptism on Love Nwatiti on its platform as one of its contestants J.A.P performed the song and the judges applauded the young man for a great performance.

Contestant performs Love Nwantiti in Belgium. Credit: @ckay_yo

J.A.P sang the Ckay's song as if he was the owner of it and Nigerians can't get enough of the beautiful scenery.

Watch the video of the performance below:

Nigerians react to video of Love Nwatiti's performance in Belgium

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Ckay's Love Nwatiti performance in Belgium, some of them commended the Nigerian star.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Godiratty_oloyin:

"And them no nominate this song for headies."

Ikukunkemakonam:

"Ckay need to drop EP.. This guy will soon be bigger than BigWiz."

Godwinadogame:

"To think one bombaclat interviewer questioned MI some years ago for fielding Ckay; saying Ckay had "nothing to offer" look at him now."

Hopeconsult29:

"I think say na essense Dey represent us everywhere."

Estheruba:

"But wait oo! Wetin dey guy dey sing cos dis can’t be our Love nwantinti. Guy man don spoil de lyrics finish."

Kennethtasie:

"This song and You want to bam bam I don't know the one that exploded worldwide."

