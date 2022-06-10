Ever since Yul Edochie married his second wife Judy Austin, he has been putting out proof that it was a great decision

Shortly after the actor boasted over the fact that marrying Judy has brought him more blessings, his colleague, Georgina Onuoha decided to address him

Georgina pointed out that there's noting noble in what Yul did as he did not venture into polygamy the right way

Actor Yul Edochie has desperately been trying to let people see that marrying his second wife Judy Austin is not a bad or ill-thought decision.

The filmmaker recently boasted about how taking a second wife has been a source of immense blessing to him and his first wife.

Georgina Onuoha says Yul Edochie is not noble Photo credit: @georginaonuoha/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

One of the people who reacted to Yul's post was actress Georgina Onuoha and she called him out while condemning his actions.

There's nothing noble in what you did

The actress first of all appreciated Yul for admitting that he wronged his first wife and mother of his four kids, May.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She then went on to say that marrying a second wife isn't a crime as long as the intent is stated and due process follows.

"My dearest brother Yul @yuledochie I appreciate that you acknowledged you wronged your wife, May @mayyuledochie. And I don't recall anyone saying marrying a second wife is a crime. Our culture permits that, and some Christians take more than one wife.There is a reason they say process and intent matter."

Without mincing words, Georgina called out Yul for being an adulterer and putting his wife through the unfairness of finding out on social media.

The actress also pointed out different ways in the scripture God punished adulterers since Yul wanted to justify his indiscretions with impunity by citing religion and tradition.

"It's one thing to impregnate another woman ( adultery ) while you are still married without discussing with your wife your desire to marry a second wife, which our traditions demand."

See the post below:

Nigerians commend Georgina

qotewithgil:

"Thank you ma for saying the truth. He write ups show “a very greedy self centered person“ He doesn’t care how his wife feels."

herexcellencyisi:

" I like how it went from appreciation, to lecture to call to action; REST."

jobellainebeauty:

"He is probably regretting and looking for ways to justify nonsense."

tochaay:

"I like that you tagged him with your full chest....if shameless was a person,it will be Yul.... SMH"

fabricvilleng:

"I blame @mayyuledochie for even still staying with him."

Georgina Onuoha shares photos and videos as daughter graduates

Popular Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha was made proud by her daughter Chimezie, as she moves to high school.

The actress took to her Instagram page with several posts highlighting moments from her daughter's graduation.

Onuoha also took out time to thank the group of people who formed a community around her and pushed her to do better for her children.

Source: Legit.ng