A man identified as Bala Musa , a civil servant , took Kannywood actress Hadiza Gabon to court over claims that she refused to marry him

, , The civil servant alleged he has spent N396,000 on her as he gave her money without hesitation with the hope that they would end up as husband and wife

The Kannywood actress didn’t appear in court as her counsel said she was not sure of the authenticity of the summon

A civil servant named Bala Musa has reportedly taken Kannywood actress Hadiza Gabon, to court over her refusal to marry him.

Civil servant says he gave Kannywood actress money without hesitation. Credit: adizatou

Source: Instagram

The report by Vanguard revealed that both parties appeared before a Shari’a court in Kaduna state on Monday, June 6, where Bala made it known to the court that he and the actress had been in a relationship on the promise that they would get married.

He said:

“So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry."

“She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her.”

Hadiza Gabon fails to appear in court

Daily Trust report that the case had first been heard by the court on May 23 but the defendant failed to appear after being served.

On her part, the defendant, who was represented by her counsel Mubarak Kabir said his client was not sure of the authenticity of the summon.

He said:

“My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security."

Kabir prayed to the court to give him more time to produce his client in court as the judge Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case until June 13.

