After the jury deliberated and reached a decision in Johnny Depp's defamation suit against Amber Heard, he was awarded N4.15 billion in compensatory damages

The actor who lost his role in the movie Pirates of the Caribbean was additionally awarded N4.29 billion in punitive damages

An elated Depp said he was humbled and that the jury had given him back his life after the ruling of the suit

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has won the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury delivered its verdict.

Johnny Depp lauded the jury for the verdict in the defamation suit won against ex-wife Amber Heard. Photo: NDTV, Steve Helber.

Source: UGC

The truth

The actor took to his Facebook to post a letter expressing his joy at the win, saying the truth had finally come to the fore.

While signing off the letter, the actor wrote in Latin "veritas numquam perit" which translates to "the truth never perishes."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote in part:

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful contents, although no charges were ever brought against me."

Post below:

He pointed out:

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

The celebrated actor in the two-page letter on his social media page wrote:

"From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children..."

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Legit.ng reported Johnny Depp denying allegations of domestic abuse his ex-wife Amber had made against him.

When he took the stand, the actor told a court that he wants to clear his name for the sake of his children.

In his defence, Depp testified that the allegations of domestic violence and sexual abuse are "heinous and disturbing".

He also denied that he has "struck" any woman in his life.

N9.2 billion loss

In a separate post, Jack Whigham, Depp's talent manager from Creative Artists Agency, testified on how the Washington Post opinion piece published in December 2018 by Heard damaged his reputation in Hollywood occasioning him losses of up to N9.2 billion.

According to a publication by People Magazine, the talent agent said that the op-ed about domestic violence was catastrophic for the movie star's career.

Whigham said that he had "closed a deal" for Depp to star in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 for N9.2 billion but that never came to fruition.

He noted that in early 2019 it "became clear producers at Disney were going in a different direction" that did not include Depp.

"After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film, which is what we normally would have been focussed on in that time period," said Whigham.

Source: Legit.ng