Big Brother Naija 2021 reunion recently premiered on June 2 and social media is already buzzing over the looks of the stars

One Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate who is receiving attention is fashion designer Arin over her choice of outfit

Many fans of the reality show have dragged her over the look which is from her fashion brand, Nola Black

It is no news that when it comes to Big Brother Naija 2021 stars whose fashion sense is loved by a lot of people, Arin often doesn't make the list.

Very often, the Shine Ya Eyes star gets trolled on social media every time she appears on the red carpet.

Internet users have trolled the BBNaija star over her outfit. Credit: @thearinolao

Source: Instagram

This appears to be the case - yet again - as the reality star/fashion designer's look seems to have been misunderstood by fans online.

For the premiere of the reunion show on June 2, Arin showed up in a tulle number from her womenswear brand, Nola Black.

The tulle number featured a peekaboo around the midriff and sides, with matching tulle gloves. She paired the look with a blonde hairdo.

Check it out below:

Fashion police drag Arin over reunion outfit

However, while her fans and fashion lovers who share the same vision as her hailed the look as seen in some comments on her post, there were those who didn't quite understand - nor approve - of her outfit choice.

Check out some comments below:

vikivilla1:

"Oshey bridesmaids."

linda_ohakosim:

"You are looking like queen mother of marine kingdom."

h_and_h_collection:

"Arinmay god come to ur rescue."

chizzy_paschaline:

"Please who is Arin’s stylist abeg."

mayer_reigns:

"Arin na wa o."

omoballer___:

"Who dey style this Arin abeg."

symply_janoma:

"Ur stylist doesn’t mean well for you my dear."

o________oluwanifemi:

"Arin u for just wear white nylon na."

_abimbola.a_:

"Normal Normal arin them suppose throw you out."

Tiktoker lists 10 worst dressed BBNaija stars, Arin leads in first 3 positions

While there are some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have gone on to become trendsetters and fashion influencers, there are those who appear to have left their fans unimpressed.

A while ago, a list of top ten worst dressed BBNaija stars was released by a Tiktok content creator identified as @miz_posh.

Things got interesting and a little personal when she named her top three worst dressed BBNaija star and they were all one person - Arin.

Source: Legit.ng