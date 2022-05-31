An orphanage home which benefited from Nigerian music star Davido’s goodwill has sent an appreciation message to him

The orphanage home was one of the beneficiaries of the singer’s N250 million donation to 292 orphanages across Nigeria

Davido raised N200 million during his 29th birthday in 2021, after which he added N50 million as a personal donation

An orphanage home known as the UMCN orphanage home located in Jalingo, one of the 292 orphanage homes that were a part of the beneficiary of Davido’s N250 million donation, has sent an appreciation message to the DMW label boss.

The management of the orphanage home revealed excitement after they received the donation as they asked members of the public to appreciate him on their behalf and also prayed for him.

A message from UMCN read:

“Thank David for us, UMCN received his donation, I was so happy when I saw it, May God bless you all.”

Davido releases a list of 292 orphanages to benefit from his N250 million donation

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, won the hearts of Nigerians after fulfilling the promise he made some months ago.

The 30 BG musician returned to social media with an update regarding the N250 million birthday donation he pledged to orphanages across the country.

Davido released an official statement where he reminded people of the five-man committee that was set up to monitor the efficient disbursement of the funds.

According to the singer, the total sum of N250 million has now been disbursed to a total of 292 orphanages in the country.

Davido set up 5 member committee to share N250 million with orphanages across Nigeria

Davido revealed he gave out the N201m he received from his friends, fans, and business associates to orphanages across Nigeria.

The father of three stated that he would add a whopping sum of N50m to the money he got.

Noting that he got a total of N201m, the singer said he wasn't expecting to receive so much as the issue started out as a joke among him and his friends.

