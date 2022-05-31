An Instagram user identified as Mel caused a buzz online as she posted a photo of herself and a portrait of Hollywood star The Rock out on a date

The woman tagged the former WWE star on the post, thanking him for having her as her prom date

The actor said he felt honoured by her actions with Mel stating that he too enjoyed the prom date with her

Actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been elated after a woman took his life-sized image as her prom date.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said he was honoured by a woman who took his life-size image as a prom date. Photo: Mel, The Rock.

The Rock's lifesize image

The woman only identified as Mel posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself and a smiling image of The Rock.

She captioned it:

"Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for."

Post below:

The Rock honoured

The post got the attention of the Hollywood star who responded to it in a post on his social media page.

He wrote:

"Best prom date ever!!!"

He added:

"It was absolutely my honour @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!! Great to meet your family and friends too! ps, I’m super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!"

Post below:

The post received comments from fans and below are some that Legit.ng compiled.

@_bigbadaboom wrote:

"How adorable truly. The rocks generosity knows no bounds."

@naztokio wrote

"THIS IS AMAAZINGGG."

@anshsinghsinger wrote:

"Awesome."

