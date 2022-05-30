Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu said having a summer body with good health is better than having money as he replied Cubana Chief Priest

This comes as the celebrity barman in a previous statement made a mockery of those who showed off their summer body but don’t have money

Uche’s statement has stirred reactions on social media as many threw support behind him, they said nothing beat the healthy living

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is making headlines over a response he gave to popular celebrity barman Pascal Chubuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest who said having money was better than showing off a summer body.

Cubana Chief Priest in his statement said as people worked out to have a good body shape, they should also hustle to make money.

Uche Maduagwu claps back at Cubana Chief Priest. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He said:

“You have summer body but you don’t have summer money, no be juju be that. How & where you wan go show the body. Hustle oh!!!! Make your summer body no end for bar beach. As you dey hustle for better body no forget to get plenty money.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Uche Maduagwu responds

Reacting, Uche said it is good to get summer money, he, however, stressed that summer money with obesity was bad.

The actor while advising the celebrity barman to workout said it would help spend his ‘summer zobo money’ conveniently.

He wrote:

“My brother, HEALTH is the biggest WEALTH. Yes it is good to get Summer money, but what is the essence of summer money when summer Obesity is dancing Zazu for your body? Ask any doctor and they will advice that Obesity is not fashionable. Bro work out more so you can enjoy all your summer zobo money #summer #instagram #vacation #naija #exercise #share #bbnaija7 #nollywood #tagsforlikes #pdpPrimaries #justicefordeborah #ghana #lekki”.

preshsweets21:

" this guy is always making sense though."

official___bossbabe:

"Why the video tho but health is wealthy to be honest, even Davido still dey workout."

Reactions as Cubana Chief Priest shades Burna Boy

Famous celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest sparked another round of the competition following his latest shade at Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy.

This comes as Cubana, in a video that has gone viral on social media, was seen with Davido as he threw a shade at those competing with the DMW singer in terms of wealth.

The celebrity bar said in the video:

“Them no get money for real, na only mouth dem dey make.”

Source: Legit.ng