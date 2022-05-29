Veteran actor Mr Ibu was among friends and industry colleagues who joined Charles Okocha for his recent housewarming ceremony

Nollywood actor John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu continues to make public appearances to assure his fans and supporters that his health is back to normal.

The funnyman recently joined friends and industry colleagues to celebrate with fellow actor, Charles Okocha, who had a housewarming ceremony.

Fans raise concern over Mr Ibu. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Mr Ibu arrived at the venue of the ceremony as people watched.

However, the actor appeared slightly different than his usual self as he was seen limping and taking measured steps.

The veteran movie star’s mood appeared more relaxing when he finally made it into the house and exchanged pleasantries with other guests.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Some fans and supporters of the actor who watched the clip expressed concern and submitted that the actor needs to contain his public appearances and recuperate properly.

Read some comments sighted below:

blaq_lyn said:

"Uncle ibu is still looking pale n unfit, God please heal him completely."

prince_zalora said:

"I guess that past sh!t he survived is affecting him now .. the lord is your strength."

magicalworld4 said:

"Ibu na busy body and he doesn’t like to rest and he wants his enemies to know he is very much alive and that’s not the best he needs to be fine for himself and family."

only1zaddy said:

"Mr ibu needs urgent health care abroad."

_1sylvester said:

"This man right here put smile on Millions of Nigerians Face … I pray God Strengthens him , and give him long life ."

Mr Ibu lands in hospital on wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu's wife took to social media to announce that the veteran actor has landed in the hospital again.

The movie star has been in and out of the hospital lately over his health and his wife revealed that he was hospitalized on their wedding anniversary.

According to her, on May 25 2021, their anniversary, Mr Ibu was in the hospital and the cycle has repeated itself again.

Source: Legit.ng