Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie has joined parents around the world to celebrate this year’s edition of Children’s Day

The actress shared a funny video on her page where she was teasingly offering her children up for job openings

Mercy accompanied the post with a sweet message as fans and followers joined her in celebrating her kids in the comment section

Movie star Mercy Johnso Okoji dedicated a lovely post to her kids as she joined fellow parents to celebrate Children’s Day on Friday, May 27.

The actress known to occasionally throw jabs at her kids took yet another swipe at them in a video post shared on her Instagram page.

Mercy Johnson shares Children's Day post. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The video captured Mercy offering up her kids as extras for anyone who needs them for an event.

In the caption, Mercy celebrated the little ones and mentioned how they mean so much to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The doting mum wrote:

"Happy Children’s Day to my Team…Mummy’s heart today and always❤️..Divine -Mercy and the shoes sha."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

mhiz_azi said:

"I don't know why, but I'm always expecting her to wear oversized shoes Happy children's day babies."

omakachi_99 said:

"Happy children's day ❤️."

amarahokeafor said:

"Divine-Mercy always in her world. The baby no send anyone, just give her oversize shoes and she’s fine❤️."

adamma1958 said:

"abeg leave my children alone ohhh divine it's the shoes for me."

debbysoft_cakes_n_more said:

"Princess will never stop wearing oversize shoes happy children's day lovelies❤️."

princessmusa1 said:

"This little aunty with over sized shoes always ."

Digital painting of Mercy Johnson's family sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family made heads turn over a digital painting of them.

This happened after the actress shared the photo online, which showed every member of her family engaged in different activities in the home.

The photo has left many of her fans and followers gushing, as many said it new deserves to be the front page of home economics textbooks.

Source: Legit.ng