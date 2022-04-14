BBNaija reality stars Saga and Nini have left many of their fans and followers in a happy mood as they hit the gym together

The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed Saga smiling as he took to his fitness exercise seriously

Reacting to the video, some fans of the BBNaija reality show said Saga was about to reap the rewards of waiting patiently when they were in the house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Saga and Nini have stirred relationship rumours after their video at the gym went viral on social media.

This comes as Saga, who is a fitness enthusiast and artist, in a post via his social media timeline, excitedly announced that he and Nini went to the gym together for the first time since they left the Big Brother house.

Saga & Nini hit the gym together.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Nini was seen doing squats while Saga was right behind her, beaming with a smile as he engaged in his exercise routine.

Saga wrote:

”@singhniniofficial first time working out since we left the house.”

Recall that the Saga and Nini were close during their stay in the BBNaija house but Nini turned down his proposal for a relationship after revealing she has a boyfriend.

Fans gush as Saga and Nini return to the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

makeenluna:

"I will come back and comment on this ship next year Same time. Emmarose taught me a lesson and if I ship this coming season, make I bend like copper wire ."

gloriaantwiboasiako4553:

"I am happy for u both but much happier for Saga. He's consistency has earn him much joy He's enjoying now. U will live long Saga."

crystalglowempire:

"Our cute ship . Even if na whyne them dey whyne us."

