Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli sparked reactions on social media when she shared a video of her encounter with some touts who invaded her movie set

The movie producer who was in work mode raised her voice at members of the group and threatened to get them behind bars

She also revealed that she hasn't closed her eyes in the last 48 hours and declared that the touts make shooting so tiring

Popular actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli shared her encounter with some hooligans who came to prevent her from shooting a movie on set.

The actress launched her beast mode as she was seen in the video threatening and telling the touts to get out of her shot.

Omoni Oboli shares her encounter with touts on movie set. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

She also declared that if the touts didn't allow her to shoot the scene, they will sleep behind bars:

"Can you get out of my shot? Two things are gonna happen, if I don't get to shoot this today, you are sleeping in jail."

Omoni in the caption of the video declared that such people make shooting tiring for her as she revealed that she hasn't slept for almost 48 hours.

Nigerians react to Omoni Oboli's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Omoni Oboli's video of her encounter with thugs during her movie set.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ayoshonaiya:

"Something needs to be done about these jobless miscreants who think they have a right to collect money from anyone shooting a movie, whether they have permit or not. So the Police man is also begging him?"

Pretty_gloria16:

"But it’s this not robbery by trick, this is annoying I swear, so wrong."

Glofreshh"

"I love the way you handled them but ma please hire police when next you go."

Preshluxury_wears:

"Jobless people... wanting to reap where they did not sow I love your stength mama."

