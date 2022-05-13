J Cole went viral on Twitter for all the right reasons when he attended a fan's college graduation

The young woman was ecstatic when the world-renowned rapper kept his word about the arrangement that was made nearly 10 years ago

Fans were charmed that the artist, who had just gone platinum, found the time to fulfil his promise to Cierra Bosarge

J Cole was spotted at the Rowan University graduation ceremony and photos of the No Role Modelz rapper soon went viral.

Grammy-winning artist J Cole looked laid-back and happy to be there while his gorgeous "date" beamed with excitement.

Grammy-winning rapper J Cole attends Rowan University graduation for fan, Cierra. Image: Instagram/@simbahasdreams.

J Cole made his promise years ago

Complex News reports that J Cole's fan, Cierra Bosarge, said the rapper went out of his to fulfil his promise. The promise was made two years ago but J Cole made sure that he would be in attendance. Cierra, an Arabic studies graduate, said:

"He planned his tour around my day. I could never thank him enough. He's God's gift. Every night I prayed for this day and it really came. I did it. He told us all his struggles through music and I seen how far he made it. Now it's my turn. I gotta keep making Cole proud."

It turns out that the two also met 10 years ago when Cole promised his fan he would attend the ceremony if she completed her degree in Arabic.

Not the first time J Cole has gone to his fan's graduation

According to Complex News, 10 years ago, Cierra Bosarge called a radio station to ask the host to help her get J Cole to wish her a happy birthday.

The host reached out to J Cole personally and three months later, J Cole called the teen to wish her a happy birthday. The fan had written a touching story about her life to the musician. The artist was moved and decided that they should meet.

The rapper promised to attend her high school graduation, where they met for the first time.

Grammy-winning rapper J Cole attended both of his fan's graduation ceremonies over the years. Image: Instagram/@simbahasdreams.

At Cierra's high school graduation, J Cole then made a second promise. He said that if Cierra could keep her grades high and graduate from college, he would be in attendance again. The star made sure to stay in touch with Cierra and both have given everyone a full circle moment to gush over.

@megggxxo commented on the fan's Instagram post, saying:

"I feel like I just read the end of a book. Congratulations again, hunny."

@stokely_ ,who kept up with the story through the years, added:

"And some of us have been watching from the get-go! Congratulations."

TheShadeRoom shared the post and more fans expressed how much they loved that J Cole kept his promise.

Fans of the rapper truly appreciate J Cole's kindness and dedication to his fans.

@msblingmiami said:

"JC is such an amazing human being. Cierra, may God continue to bless you in all your endeavors."

@suavesravya congratulated also Cierra, adding:

"He doesn’t know how many lives he impacted with this companionship. So proud & happy for you babygirl. You know the Cole fam has been here with you from the start and this is so incredible for all of us to witness."

