Easy on Me hitmaker Adele has taken to social media to confirm that she is still dating Rich Paul, and they are happy

This comes after speculations that the pair who was first seen together in July 2021 had called it quits

The multiple awards winner posted loved-up pictures alongside her man standing in front of a mansion which prompted fans to speculate that they had moved in together

Adele and Rich Paul are still a couple and have reportedly taken things to the next level. The couple who have been in a romantic relationship for almost a year have nipped break up rumours in the bud.

Adele posted cosy pictures alongside her boo Rich Paul on Instagram. Image: Getty Images and @adele/Instagram

The singer recently headed to Instagram to share saucy pictures with her man, and social media has been buzzing ever since. Some peeps suggested that the pair had moved in together, while others said they were celebrating their first anniversary since they were first seen together around this time last year.

According to Glamour, the Instagram post has also poured cold water on rumours swirling that the 34-year-old award-winning star had dumped Rich Paul.

Per News24, Adele sparked engagement rumours when she was pictured wearing a massive rock on 'thee' finger. The publication further notes that she was asked about the engagement during The Graham Norton Show, and she responded:

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

