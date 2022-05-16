BBNaija season 4 star, Omashola Oburoh, sparked hilarious reactions when he shared a video of a fun moment with his young son, Eyitemi Daniel

Omashola took Eyitemi to commence his swimming training at such a tender age and also got a massage and spa

The reality star suggested that he is getting Eyitemi ready to bring the World Cup home, and Nigerians are hailing him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Omashola Oburoh, took his love for his 5-month-old son, Eyetemi Daniel to another level and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

The reality star shared a video of himself giving the young Eyitemi big treats as he enrolled him in a swimming class.

Omashola's son begins swimming lessons. Credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Eyitemi also got his body massaged and did a spa with his dad who stressed that he is preparing him for the big future ambition ahead.

According to Omashola:

"My dad took me on a spa date and I learnt how to swim for the first time after that I got a nice massage, I can’t be planning on bringing the World Cup home if the legs are not on point."

Check out Omashola's post giving his son big threats below:

Nigerians react to Omashola's post

A number of Omashola's followers have reacted differently to the video of his son, Eyitemi learning how to swim and having a massage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aireyys:

"Aww his cute little feets."

Superstarace:

"Person piking see as e Fine!!! Sholzy! This boy too cute!"

Stellaikaraoha:

"Sincerely you are a great Dad."

_Maryini:

"After that swimming exercise the food is needed."

Mayehi:

"Choi are there still dads like these? The bond will get stronger as he grows!"

