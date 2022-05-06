Popular Nigerian social media influencer, John Merry aka Beauty Goddess recently turned a new age

In a new video making the rounds online, the young lady showed off the stacks of cash she was gifted on her birthday

The trending video raised a lot of mixed reactions on social media with Nigerians sharing their different interesting takes

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Beauty Goddess, with real name John Merry, recently clocked a new age and celebrated with friends.

The social media influencer threw a big party and her friends showed her love with different monetary gifts.

Beauty Goddess was sprayed with lots of cash ranging from N200 to N1000 notes and she was also given other mouth watering gifts such as money cakes and more.

TikTok star Beauty Goddess flaunts money she was sprayed on her birthday. Photos: @beeauty_goddess

In a new video making the rounds online, the celebrant was seen showing off the money she made after her birthday party.

Beauty Goddess was surrounded by her numerous cash gifts including several bundles of money. She was obviously excited as she carried some of them to her ears in the viral clip.

Internet users react to video of Beauty Goddess

Beauty Goddess’ birthday video soon trended on social media and many Nigerians had a lot to say about it. A number of them wondered how lucrative content creation is while others noted that it was all part of social media fake life.

Read some of their comments below:

Kwin_snazzy:

“Who go teach me how to be a content creator abeg.”

Jenevieve_esele:

“If my own reach now my friends go de say may you, may you .”

Mikkytorino:

“Believe social media at your own risk .”

_Mezrosee:

“Okay ‍♂️on my way to buy ring light‍♂️‍♂️I’m starting today.”

Oduskeyy:

“Birthday don turn investment .”

Funny.james_:

“Wow that's cool... birthday is now a lucrative business.”

Silvaboymusic:

“The money come they trend pass the girl herself, cos emi o mo e oh.”

Princess_hairz:

“I’m getting my make up kits and ring light… TikTok I’m coming for you with pressure. ”

Oluwakemifasola:

“Money laundering in disguise.”

Datchubbygal:

“Make rented money shaa no lost .”

