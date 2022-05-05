Popular comedian Cute Abiola turned a new age days ago, but the young man just took out time to celebrate his special day

In a series of videos sighted online, the comedian stormed a popular Lagos club with his wife and friends

Abiola's colleagues like Sabinus, Zicsaloma, Yemi Elesho, and others also turned up at the club to support him

Popular comedian and skit maker, Cute Abiola, has finally found time to celebrate his birthday and he decided to shut down the section of a club.

In videos sighted online, Abiola made a grand entrance into the club with his people and paparazzi struggling to take photos of him.

His wife, crew members, and some friends turned up with him and they had a moment to talk about the kind of person the comedian is.

Other clips from the event showed Cute Abiola and his people on the dancefloor, spraying money and having the time of their lives as musician TI Blaze performed on stage.

The highlight of the videos was the moment the comedian slept in a heep of money as his colleagues rained cash on him.

Nigerians react to Cute Abiola's celebration

adeola.tolani:

"Married man going to club to celebrate baffday."

yesnamie:

"He is Muslim and doing club celebration! Mr marcaroni isn't Muslim and putting smiles on the people face on his birthday!"

endylight1:

"Happy birthday to Him."

choco_of_squash:

"Have never seen cute abiola this cute aha this drip is giving ✨❤️"

beyondfoods_fisheries:

"Biola easy on us o."

oke_oluyemi:

"When you are blessed, you are blessed!"

samuelolufemi5:

"One and only WORLD BEST."

