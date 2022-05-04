The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has taken his love for his new wife Firdaus to a new level

The monarch shared photos on his page as he announced that he has crowned his new woman because he loves her

The king could not help but profess his love and gush over the beautiful new Queen in his palace

The Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi's new wife Firdua has been crowned the Queen of his palace.

The monarch made the announcement on Instagram with beautiful photos as he gushed over the stunning Kano state born Princess.

Oluwo of Iwo crowns new wife Queen Firdaus Photo credit: @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

Stating the reason for crowning his Queen, the Oluwo revealed that every Queen deserves a crown and he is very much in love with his own.

He also added that he followed the teachings of his ancestors.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Every Queen Deserves A Crown ! My Great Progenitor ODUDUWA taught me to love my Queen by Crowning her and thats why Olokun the wife of ODUDUWA was Crowned ! King Telu loves Queen Firdauz and he crowned her !!! Arole Olodumare #1 in Yorubaland. Alase Lori Orisa #1 "

"All for Queen Firdaus... What a Queen !!!"

Congratulatory messages pour in for Oluwo and his Queen

jayeola_monje:

"Beautiful Queen;."

opetodolapo:

"Oh my God!!! What a beauty, royalty is surely in her blood. You are blessed Kabiyesi!"

iambolajitlawal:

"A very Beautiful queen indeed ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

olamiaduks:

"This Union shall be permanent biheedneellah "

akintaro_dahood:

"Our Olori, we are very proud of you Ma."

claragold082:

"Beautiful Olori Kabiyesi ooo Happy Eid Mubarak "

taielemeshookesanjo:

"Kabiesiiii ooo. This is Nice and lovely❤️❤️❤️"

the_spectrum_clothings:

"The most beautiful thing I ever seen today❤️❤️❤️. May Allah bless n preserve ur throne KAAAAABIESI o"

oluwatishe709:

"Long live the king and his beautiful queen."

Oluwo of Iwo unveils new wife

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, on Saturday, March 19, unveiled the identity of his newly married queen, Princess Firdauz Abdullahi.

The Nation reported that Oba Akanbi confirmed the identity of his new bride, Princess Firdauz, in a message.

The new bride is said to be a niece to the current emir of the northern state, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Source: Legit.ng