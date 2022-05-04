Post Malone announced that he and his unidentified girlfriend are expecting a child and shared how happy he was

The 26-year-old disclosed that he had been sad for a huge part of his life and looking forward to being a dad was something worth waiting for

His fans congratulated him on social media with some also hopefully anticipating his new album dropping in June

US rapper Post Malone has announced that he is going to be a father for the first time and expressed joy that he was happy for this stage he is in.

US rapper Post Malone. Photo: Getty Images.

Post Malone starts family

The 26-year-old told People Magazine that he was excited he and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," he said.

However, Malone has not identified who this woman is even though social media has been left with mixed reactions with some celebrating the Circle rapper for having a baby on the way.

Fans reactions

Malone had been trending on Twitter since his baby news went public and here are some of the comments from social media users:

@LAxFLAME said:

"Congrats to him."

@P1ant_Daddy_ commented:

"I wonder what tattoo he’s gonna have when he’s born."

@2KARMA_3 said:

"Pre Malone is going to be his child's name."

@PlutoBlaxxx commented:

"Somehow I feel he’d be an amazing dad."

@JordanXdot said:

"All I got to say is congratulations."

@ReajeahnaC commented:

"Posty having a baby, he’s gonna be such cool a dad and pics and fits and songs will be so amazing."

Malone gifts frontline workers

When the pandemic hit, Malone was among the artistes who gave back to society by helping frontline workers.

He gifted front-line medical workers 10, 000 pairs of shoes to make their movements within health centres easier.

The rapper gave away the shoes to around 70 different hospitals in the United States with social media users all over the world commending him for his kind gesture.

