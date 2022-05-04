Some fans of BBNaija season 6 star, Maria Chike have joined her in the celebration of her 30th birthday and showed her massive love

The fans bombarded the reality star with money bouquets filled with dollars and naira notes and urged her to visit abokis to change the foreign currencies

Netizens reacted to the video as some noted that she lied about her age while others wondered who the fans were

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria Chike, recently clocked the landmark age of 30 and her fans are not leaving her to do the celebration all alone.

Some of the excited fans were seen having a fun time with the reality star and also showered her with beautiful gifts that included bouquets of foreign and local currencies.

Fans shower Maria with gifts. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

The fans also sang for her and urged her to change the dollar notes from the Hausa people that specialize in such as they cut the birthday cake together.

Watch the beautiful video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Maria's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Maria Chike's gift presentation from fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jbydelia:

"This woman wey lie about her age, how we go con believe this one. This woman and lies na 5 n 6."

Fashiondoctor19:

"As this country hard reach, so people still get fans wey dey give gift."

_Ucheii:

"She say she can use aboki for the dollars a considerate fan."

Sellfasternaija:

"No be only fans na ceiling fans you go see… For this dry season. No dey let all dis didirin celeb dey put you on the run ‍♀️. Be wise!"

Tee4tayo1:

"And then they will book uber to go back home not only fans, A/C."

Maria dresses up as real life princess as she celebrates 30th birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Maria clocked the landmark age of 30 after several days of anticipation.

The reality star had been counting down on social media with different posts on Instagram and wowed many with her birthday look.

Maria's colleagues and followers have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes.

Source: Legit.ng