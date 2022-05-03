Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mara has clocked 30 today, May 3 after several days of anticipation

The reality star who had been counting down with her fans with different posts on IG wowed many with her birthday look

Maria's colleagues and followers have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin is celebrating her 30th birthday today, May 3 and she went for a glamorous look.

The reality star had been anticipating the special occasion for days by sharing posts and beautiful photos on Instagram.

Nigerians celebrate Maria as she clocks 30 Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

For her 30th birthday, Maria decided to channel her inner royalty in a gorgeous gold and cream ball dress with dramatic sleeves and light feathery details.

She finished the look with a bold face beat and a tiara on her head, just like a princess.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"30!!!Happy birthday Maria Chike Benjamin, I love you."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Maria

thearinolao:

"It’s giving gilded glamour !!! Happy 30th birthday stunner "

stevechuks_:

"Happy 30th birthday beautiful Maria!! God bless you . Stay stunning!!!"

ebuka:

"Happy birthday nwa Benjamin "

wf_jamesbrown:

"Happy birthday girl wow you look beautiful."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday, boo! Here's to many more years!"

i_am_shai:

"Happy birthday Maria Maria , more life "

chizzyalichi:

"Happy birthday baby girl❤❤"

mizwanneka:

"Hey Maria you are such a princess .. happy birthday my love . I love you soooo much girl."

sagadeolu:

"30 never looked more beautiful "

Maria visits dad’s grave in village

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, decided to kill two birds with the same stone.

The reality star was among those who showed support to colleague, Mercy Eke, by taking a trip down to Owerri for her late father’s burial ceremony.

However, after the ceremony, Maria also used the opportunity to pay a visit to her late father’s house in the village.

A video spotted online captured the reality star filming her environs as they tried to locate the house.

Upon arrival, Maria showed fans her late father and grandmother’s grave which were just beside each other.

Source: Legit.ng