Nollywood actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus sparked reactions when the former accuses the latter of beefing her

Laide recently acquired 2 new rides and Eniola joking commended her but the actress took her comment out of proportion

The movie star accused her colleague of beefing her success and Eniola replied her that she was only joking, Nigerians have reacted differently to their exchange

Movie stars, Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus got their fans talking after they called out each other on Instagram.

Laide carpets her colleague for being their leader of beefers after Eniola jokingly congratulated her for acquiring two new rides.

Eniola commented on her post that:

"Pele ooo Iya Larinlodu."

Laide responded by telling her that her success is the beginning of God's unending mercy on her:

"Yes o na me be that o president awon beefers. Na you dey speak their mind. This is purely God's doing and it's the beginning of unending Allah's mercy on me, shebi una dey beef ni? Na success upon success be una answer. Me no get time for haters abeg."

Eniola responded to her beef allegation and declared that she was only joking like they used to:

"But you know say na so we dey play may I not have anything against you even you know say I get mad love for you from our uni days. Laide stop playing."

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare's exchange

Social media users have reacted differently to Eniola Badmus and Laid Bakare's exchange. Most of them feel Eniola was only joking.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Hershabiedollscollections:

"Aswear Eni was actually joking but she took it way too personal."

Leaddyskincare:

"It seems like Aunty Laide has some issues with some people in their Yorubawood. Eniola was just an opportunity for her speak her mind."

Benylbee:

"Eniola didn’t even need to reply her again… Her sense of humor is zero."

Gonberichforeva:

"Sometimes na "play" dem dey take show their jealousy and hate."

