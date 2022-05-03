BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke stirred massive reactions when she announced that she has joined her secondary school WhatsApp group

An excited fan declared that Mercy's high school mates will be excited because they've got a billionaire in their midst

Someone replied the fan that she is not and she confirmed her billionaire states under the post, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post

Many ex-secondary schoolmates of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke will be glad to have her in their midst as she announced that she has been added to its WhatsApp group.

Mercy's announcement came with a hilarious reaction as a fan suggested that her mates will be proud because they've got a famous billionaire in their midst and someone replied the fan that she is not a billionaire.

Mercy Eke joins her secondary school's WhatsApp group. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The reality star humbly settled the scores as she simply declared that she is a billionaire.

Check out the interesting conversation below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Eke's billionaire statement

Social media users have reacted differently to Mercy Eke joining her secondary school WhatsApp group and confirming her billionaire status.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sohigh_xy:

"Before you put mouth this matter, make sure your account balance fit buy house for island."

Itzunique_snappy:

"We have more billionaire women than men codedly, if only you guys know."

Rityben22:

"For all the doubting Thomases, Lambo graduated secondary in 2008! Go figure."

Therealcharlypee:

"It could be true because naira no get value."

Onismate:

"She is, calculating her endorsements, gigs, tips, royalties and investments, she's a billionaire in her own right."

Iamkuranyii:

"Chances are, she's worth more than $2 million, which is more than 1 Billion in Nigeria's useless naira."

Source: Legit.ng