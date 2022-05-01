Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's fun videos with her kids always leave the internet gushing with love and admiration for her

The actress is currently at a location working and missing her kids, so she decided to share one of the moments

Mercy practically became a kid all over again as she played, jumped, danced, and swam with her kids under a very heavy rainfall

Popular Nollywod actress Mercy Johnson shares a special bond with her beautiful kids that she does not help but miss them when she is away from them.

The actress via a post revealed that she's away from home working on a movie set and despite the stress, her kids are on her mind.

In the video that accompanied the post, Mercy was seen with three of her kids playing excitedly under the heavy rain.

The actress brought out her inner child in her as she danced, swam and even laid on the floor as the rain poured hard on them.

"On set #kafayaundercover ,so stressed and tired . Yet I have them on my mind❤ @theokojiekids My Reason✅❤️P/S they nor dey gree say dem be butty ooo,these kids like Street"

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

nancyisimeofficial:

"Best mum❤️"

tontolet:

" Cruise fam, @mercyjohnsonokojie Abeg come born me☹️"

amarachiigidimbah:

"I can’t wait to be doing this with my kids , Dear lord let it happen fast "

tsolaye_janel:

"Oh my❤️❤️ how I love this family so unquie❤️❤️ I pray may the good Lord protect and keep this family together forever"

hottie_pearla:

"I love the fact that you always have time for your kids."

blecoblinking:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ you make motherhood look easy "

justlivingwithsophia:

"This is #momlife I love it"

