Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has taken to social media to share his big turn off in relationships

The controversial socialite greatly condemned those people who fart in the presence of their partners

According to Bobrisky, such people are illiterates and he promised to end such a relationship

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has caused a buzz online after he shared his turn off in a relationship.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the crossdresser noted that he cannot stand it when people fart in front of their partners.

According to Bob, no amount of love he has for a person can make him accept it when they fart in his presence. The crossdresser added that the relationship ceases to exist once that happens.

Bobrisky shares his turn off in relationships. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Bobrisky described the people who engage in such act as illiterates and advised that it will be better for them to excuse themselves and return instead of farting in front of their partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his words:

“Only an illiterate will fart around ur partner, everyone fart yeah but excuse urself and come back.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Bobrisky’s post raised a lot of funny comments from internet users. Read some of their reactions below:

Official_victor_king:

“I go dey give u, silent bomb na, na normal thing. If u no like am loud, u go chop am silent .”

Zhyan_ab01:

“So make we no messs again.”

Beingkiyeyeu:

“If u can hide a thing like farting to your partner,,,how many things are u hiding then.”

Oloriafriktextiles:

“Bob and his yeye content mtchwww... ogbeni rest in Jesus name. Fart wey me and hubby dey use do competition for my house .”

Kunlex_botanical:

“Why me go fart for where u Dey when I no Dey mad .”

Lavish_xx01:

“Bob fart go dey smell gan ooo na why he dey talk be that .”

Interesting.

I'm the biggest girl in Nigeria, Bobrisky boasts

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular crossdresser tensioned his haters on social media in a video he shared.

Bobrisky showed off a big "Ghana must go" bag filled with stacks of money and declared himself the biggest girl in the country.

The video soon went viral on Instagram and internet users shared their takes on the crossdresser’s boastful display.

Source: Legit.ng