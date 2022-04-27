American Vice President Kamala Harris is the latest top US official to contract the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated

According to a statement released by her office, the second-in-command is not displaying symptoms

The White House said that Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or his wife Jill Biden in recent days

News Sky reports that a statement from her press secretary said Harris, 57, had exhibited no symptoms and will isolate while continuing to work.

"She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative", it added.

The White House said neither US President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a close contact of Harris due to their respective recent travel schedules.

She received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021.

She then received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on 1 April.

Infections have risen in some parts of the US due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, even as cases are falling overall, according to public health officials.

Administration officials have said recently that Joe Biden's regular contact with advisers and supporters could expose him to the virus.

