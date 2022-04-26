Sabrina Elba shared a lovely collaged video of her and her husband Idris Elba celebrating their marriage over the years

Sabrina and the actor looked very in love with each other as most of the footage was from their wedding day when they exchanged vows and then danced their hearts out

The model noted their third year anniversary made them closer to forever, and she was the luckiest woman

Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Elba, has shared a lovely video of the two and the promise of forever.

Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina gushes over her husband on their anniversary. Photo: Getty Images.

Anniversaries are to be cheered

Wedding anniversaries are days couples look up to because they are days of bliss when they recall the vows they made to each other.

It also marks another year when the love birds gave each other forever vows.

Sabrina gushed over how much she appreciated and loved the actor as she regarded him as her one and only.

I am a lucky woman

She noted she was a lucky woman, and she had to tell him that she loved him endlessly.

She wrote:

"Happy anniversary to my one, three years closer to forever."

Idris had in the past stated that his wife had helped him through a tough time in his life and he had no doubt she was the one meant for him.

Their fans were quick to wish the power couple all the best.

Fans react

Here's what their fans had to say,

@idriselba said:

"Three of forever…..forever ever."

@edward_enninful said:

"The most beautiful day."

@twinlady said:

"Happy Anniversary."

@diann_agyapong said:

"Happy Anniversary to you‼️May God grant your union many, many more years in health and prosperity. Cheers."

@avid_photog said:

"Happy Anniversary to you both!!!"

@nturnbow711 said:

"Happy Anniversary that gave me chills. Best of love for life for you two."

@kimcravenphotography said:

"Happy Anniversary beautiful humans!"

