Former CEO and founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey has broken his silence after Elon Musk bought the corporate giant a few hours ago

Jack took to Twitter to share that he trusts the wealthy businessman's goal of creating a platform that is "broadly inclusive"

According to screenshots of Jack's tweets, he also shared that he trusts Elon because his mission is to extend the "light of consciousness"

Former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey has taken to social media to break his silence about Elon Musk buying the company. Elon bought the popular micro-blogging app for over $44 billion.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has broken his silence after Elon Musk bought the popular app. Image: @jack, @elonmusk/Twitter

Source: UGC

Jack took to his official Twitter account where he shared that he supports Elon's goal of creating a platform that is "maximally trusted and broadly inclusive". The businessman said he's happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation around the world and into the stars.

According to screenshots of Jack's tweets shared online by The Shade Room, he added that:

"Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on Jack's views on the deal.

itsquooo said:

"You chose him because he offered you 44 billion dollars… Let’s be honest."

princesses_of_the_west commented:

"Bro, pls it's $44 billion. We knew you were gonna accept it. Hell, if it was my company I'd sell it too."

latonyt wrote:

"I know he keep checking that bank account every second waiting for that bag to drop."

derrickfav commented:

"I don't think this will turn out well. 1 sole owner, he will have the power to regulate that platform unchecked because it is literally his and his alone."

landkshaw said:

"Jack is getting a windfall of cash. End of story."

jmeng568 said:

"Billionaires supporting Billionaires is all I see."

nicolenichols8390 wrote:

"Jack sure is doing a lot of explaining. Just take your billions and go on."

plariatari added:

"He says he trust Elon, nah baby you trust the money."

Elon Musk's plan to take over Twitter could be accepted soon

In related news, Legit.ng reported that social media giant Twitter could potentially have a new owner following talks that Elon Musk’s bid to buy the company for $43 billion was in the works.

The Tesla CEO had been making moves to try and garner control over the company recently but so far Twitter has not budged. Shares in Twitter increased by 5% after reports emerged that the company has a new owner.

The world’s richest person believes that Twitter has the potential to become a free speech platform. Musk met with several Twitter shareholders recently while the company’s board of directors met with him to negotiate the deal.

Source: Legit.ng