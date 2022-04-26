Comedian Julius Agwu has completely erased doubts in the minds of fans and supporters who think he is bedridden

Just days after making an appearance at colleague Rita Dominic’s wedding in Owerri, he was seen out and about again

Agwu was spotted on a movie set alongside Hilda Dokubo and many were pleased to see the humour merchant in good spirits

Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu is actively making a return to the scene after being away due to health-related challenges.

The humour merchant made yet another public appearance that has assured his fans and followers that he is still able to get around in one piece.

Julius Agwu spotted at movie location. Photo: @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had previously reported that Agwu was among entertainers who made it down to Owerri for Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding ceremony.

A video sighted online captured Agwu looking hale and hearty as he socialized with other guests at the star-studded event.

Well, his second sighting in public shows that the comedian is not just about attending events but also determined to work just as hard.

Agwu was seen in a video posted by colleague, Hilda Dokubo. Apparently, the comedian is among actors set to feature in Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strikes project.

The comic star and actress made funny remarks in the heartwarming video posted on Dokubo’s page.

Watch below:

Social media users react

tokijoyce said:

queen_atta d hes fine now."

queen_atta said:

"Am happy to see you back to ur feet bro❤️."

lourdes_ify said:

"I am always glad to see Julius Agwu."

favomodel said:

"Oh my God, Julius Agu I thank God for u."

bxy_olubunfak said:

"Good to see @juliusagwu1 ... We miss you, bro ... #Legend."

dbig_picture said:

"So happy for him. Happy to see him again. More Blessings bro."

Bovi debunks rumours of Julius Agwu's sickness

Legit.ng reported comedian Bovi debunked widespread reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu is seriously ill.

There had been rumours that Agwu is sick and this led to his wife dumping him at such a critical period.

Bovi made it known that he and some other colleagues alongside Agwu went to a club recently where they all had fun together.

Source: Legit.ng