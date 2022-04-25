Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, recently caused a buzz after asking fans if they would vote for him if he runs for president

Legit.ng conducted an online poll to hear from viewers and many of them shared their honest opinions on the matter

Interestingly, the majority of those who participated made it known that they would not vote for the Soapy crooner if he runs

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, recently caused a stir online after speaking on running for presidency in the country.

The music star had taken to his Twitter page to ask fans if they would vote for him if he managed to get the presidential form, something that was priced at millions of naira.

Well, to have more insight on the rapper’s question, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers on the topic and some of them participated.

Naira Marley considers running for president of Nigeria. Photo: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley is one Nigerian rapper with a huge following and great online presence. However, when it comes to him being involved in politics, his popularity seems to be under question.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the poll, 4.4% of people voted that they were undecided on the issue. 41.5% of Legit.ng Twitter fans however noted that they would vote for the rapper.

Interestingly, this still did not make the Soapy crooner top the poll. 51.2% of those who participated made it known that they would not be voting for the rapper.

See the result of the poll below:

One internet user even reacted and wrote:

“For waiting? senior man deh ur deh abeg.”

See his tweet below:

Interesting.

Naira Marley's kids sing and dance to his song

Naira Marley's four kids are some of his biggest fans and a video which made the rounds online confirmed that fact.

In the video, the singer's twin girls and their brothers excitedly carried one another, sang and danced to one of his songs playing in the background.

Despite the fact that they did not get the lyrics, the children were more than happy to sing regardless.

While some people were gushing over the kids, others could not help but point out how much they look like Naira Marley.

Source: Legit.ng