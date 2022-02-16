Tim Godfrey's woman made him a very happy man after she accepted his proposal to become his wife forever

The gospel singer shared the exciting news on Instagram and congratulatory messages have poured in

Tim accompanied the announcement with a very emotional and beautiful caption which expressed how much his wife-to-be means to him

Popular gospel musician Tim Godfrey took to his Instagram page with an announcement that got his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry excited.

The singer asked his lover to become his wife and he got a yes which he was very grateful for. He also shared adorable photos with the announcement.

Tim Godfrey will walk doen the aisle with lover soon Photo credit: @timgodfreyworld

Source: Instagram

Meeting you changed my life

Godfrey gushed over his woman and pointed out hoe her presence in his life has been a blessing to him.

He also disclosed that he has no idea what his life would have been without her and would have waited till forever for their paths to cross.

|"Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD. Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made Journey has started. After giving my life to Christ. Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me. No measure of time with you will be enough, But let’s start with forever. “EKJ” You are my STILL WATERS!!! I love you ❤️"

Congratulatory messages pour in

lalaakindoju:

"Timmmmmmmm!!!! So so so happy for you! Congratulations!!!!!"

theonlychigul:

"Congratulations Sir."

kaffydance:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ awnnnn broooooooo this is beautiful."

lawrence_decovenant:

"Congratulations bro....so so proud of you man..."

nikkilaoye:

"Yassss this is the year of love, mehn we are all getting married. Whoop whoop Congratulations dear @timgodfreyworld."

mosesbliss:

"My God! this is so beautiful Big congratulations @timgodfreyworld, And I was kidding about this to you after fearless Abuja that I’m waiting for you sir. Now see what the Lord has done My suit is ready ☺️"

