Yoruba actor, Olaide Olabanji, shared an emotional video of the site where his late colleague, Adekunle Adetokunbo better known as Dejo Tunfulu was buried

The sad news of the actor's passing away had sent fans into serious grief and he was later buried in a virgin land he acquired before his demise

Construction work has started on the site to the excitement of the fans who are impressed with what his colleagues are putting together on his behalf

The news of Yoruba comic actor, Dejo Tunfulu's death sent shock waves to his fans on April 1, 2022.

New developments emerged later that the late actor never had a home of his own while he was alive but only has a land yet to be developed where he was eventually laid to rest.

Construction work on Dejo Tunfulu's land starts. Credit: @laideolabanji @dejomania

One of Dejo's colleagues, Olaide Olabanji shared a video of the virgin land being developed with a short clip of the late actor's tomb.

Olaide captioned the video as:

"The good work is still going, today at the land of Dejo Tunfulu, the work get started, may his gentle soul rest in peace."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

A number of late Dejo Tunfulu's fans who are following the new development have reacted to the video, most of them prayed for the people behind the good work.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ololadeyet:

"May God bless you and help the industry to finish it."

Olaniranajoke:

"God bless you guys."

Tunde_dickson:

"May God bless you all."

Beyllow99:

"Kudos to u all."

