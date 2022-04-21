Queen Elizabeth II celebrates a huge milestone today (Thursday, April 21) as she turns 96-years-old

Ahead of her special day, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a stunning photograph of her pictured with two of her fell ponies

Reports confirm that her Majesty travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate, where she will be joined by family and friends

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday today and to mark the occasion, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a stunning never before seen photo of her majesty.

The photograph was shared online by The Royal Family’s Facebook account and shows the Queen with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

Queen Elizabeth II with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Image: henrydallalphotography.com/Facebook

Source: UGC

The page disclosed that it was taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“The photo is the fourth in a series of photos released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, following images that celebrated the Golden Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, and Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday. First staged in 1943, The Queen has attended every single Royal Windsor Horse Show,” the official statement reads.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to BBC News, her Majesty travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate, where she will be joined by family and friends on her special day.

“She is expected to stay in a cottage on the estate particularly liked by her late husband, Prince Philip.”

Online users responded to the post with endearment and sweet birthday messages for Britain's longest-lived monarch.

Councillor Todd Ferguson replied:

“Magnificent, and the ponies aren’t too bad either. God Save The Queen.”

Jennifer Zuleger said:

“How lovely. Happy Birthday to Her Majesty. She is a treasure.”

Hanim Jamil Omar commented:

"The horses are stunning and such a lovely backdrop and her majesty still look young and beautiful. Happy Birthday your Majesty. May God keep you well and safe.”

Susan Kane responded:

“Happy Birthday your Majesty I hope you have a wonderful day and year ahead. You have been a shining light over the various Commonwealth Countries You Reign over since becoming our Queen, thank you, and God Bless and keep you safe.”

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne

In a separate story, Legit.ng previously reported that Queen Elizabeth II has marked 70 years on the British throne.

New York Times reported that the milestone puts the queen in a rarefied group: Only three other monarchs are documented to have reigned for more than 70 years.

Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain upon the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

Source: Legit.ng