Khaligraph Jones' ex-lover Cashy said she won't allow the celebrated rapper to take away their alleged son

This comes a few months after Cashy accused Khaligraph of being a deadbeat father as she claims the singer fathered her kid

According to Cashy, Khaligraph wanted full custody of the child after he recently conducted a DNA test

Rapper Khaligraph Jones' ex Cashy has said she won't let her son be taken from her.

I won't give my child up

Speaking with Milele FM's Ankali Ray, the beauty noted that she has been taking care of their son as a single parent and won't allow anyone to separate them.

Cashy says she won't allow Khaligraph to take her son. Photo: Cashy Karimi.

She even dared the musician to go the legal way. Speaking with Ray, Cashy said:

"The child is almost four now and I have been taking care of him all along. I don't think there is any mother who can give away their kids just like that. And if it is in the constitution then so be it since the law must also consider the right of the child."

Cashy also confirmed that she already moved on noting that she is dreaming of having more kids.

Legit.ng managed to reach Khaligraph's manager but he declined to comment on the matter.

