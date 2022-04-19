US television personality Nick Cannon is getting ready to be a father for the eighth time with his on-and-off girlfriend, Bre Tiesi

Cannon had social media buzzing when pictures from the maternity photoshoot with Tiesi were posted online

Social media users shared different reactions to Cannon's journey to fatherhood, and many agreed the Masked Singer presenter should go on birth control

Nick Cannon is going to be a father for the eighth time. The Drumline star and Bre Tiesi announced back in January that they were expecting their first child together - a boy.

Fans have advised US TV presenter Nick Cannon to get on birth control after pictures from his latest maternity photoshoot with Bre Tiesi went viral. Image: Getty Images

Cannon already shares seven other children with four different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey and model Brittany Bell.

The star topped Twitter trends when his baby mama Bre Tiesi shared snaps from their recent maternity photoshoot. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the 30-year-old mom-to-be stripped down to nothing but a trench coat and thigh-high boots for the black-and-white shoot with Cannon.

People adds that Tiesi shared the snaps to her Instagram page alongside a caption that said:

"Maternity, but make it fashion."

Taking to Twitter, peeps shared hilarious reactions to Cannon's photoshoot.

BienSur_JeTaime:

"When National Geographic said the average American would look like this by 2050, I had no idea it was bc most of the population would be descended from Nick Cannon."

Xoraveen:

"Does Nick Cannon not wanna take up any other hobbies like gardening, reading, painting?"

CrybabyMika:

"Nick Cannon’s behaviour is actually disturbing to me. The women who keep hopping in bed with him too. It’s all sick."

