DJ Cuppy ticked off one more act of kindness from her bucket list just before she left Nigeria for London

The billionaire daughter met students from Jakanda Estate Comprehensive School as she donated the sum of N7m to support the Lagos state SDG Goals 4 and 5

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the Gelato crooner's comment section with words of praise and commendation

Just like her billionaire father, DJ Cuppy doesn’t joke around when it comes to taking her philanthropic duties serious.

Just days after the entertainer vowed to sponsor the education of a young caterer who once worked for her, Cuppy stuck off another act of kindness on her bucket list.

DJ Cuppy donates N7 million to support SDG 4 and 5. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The celebrated DJ partnered with the Lagos State Government Office of Sustainability Development Goals and gave a donation to support goals 4 and 5.

A video spotted on social media captured the moment Cuppy announced she would be donating the sum of N7 million through her foundation.

Watch video below:

Cuppy also shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram while pointing out her dedication to the cause of education and gender equality.

"I am super proud and honored to partner with @LagosStateGovt Office of Sustainability Development Goals as a Champion for the Youth Alliance to further amplify the 4th and 5th goal and inspire the younger generation," her post read.

Pictures shared captured the entertainer striking poses with students of Jakande Estate Comprehensive College who appeared super excited to have her in their midst.

See below:

Reactions

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"You are amazing."

tayms_empire said:

"❤️I love you cuppy."

shade_imadu said:

"Living for yourself, Living for humanity. I love you❤️."

offic_ialrukewe said:

"She is not just Dj Cuppyi call her Mother of education ✨❤️Love you."

tribal_1313 said:

"Education makes life easy to lead but difficult to rule Easy to Govern but impossible to Enslave."

