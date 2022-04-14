Afrobeats singer Fuse ODG and his Zimbabwean wife, Karen Tino Jonga, have started their honeymoon in earnest

The newlyweds have been spotted in their latest video travelling out of the country to begin their honeymoon

Fuse ODG and Karen, a fashion designer, got married in a private wedding ceremony attended by Sarkodie, Majid Michel and others

Ghanaian-British Afrobeats sensation Fuse ODG, known in private life as Richard Nana Abiona, and his wife Karen Tino Jango are on their way to their honeymoon.

Fuse and the pretty Zimbabwean lady jetted out of the country on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, for their post-wedding enjoyment.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page, Ronnie Is Everywhere, the newlyweds are seen at the Kotoka International Airport.

Fuse ODG and his wife have flown out for their honeymoon Photo source: @ameyawtv, ronnie_is_everywhere

Source: UGC

The singer was dressed in a pink jacket and trousers while his wife rocked an ash-coloured bodycon jumpsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The husband and wife did their check-in and they looked quite excited to be going away for their honeymoon.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram:

Fuse ODG got married in a private wedding ceremony. The wedding took place at the Oasis Gardens in Accra on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by rapper Sarkodie, actor Majid Michel, Steff London, and other top stars.

Actress Chizzy ALichi celebrates husband as he clocks new age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi used her husband's birthday as an opportunity to let the world know how much he means to her.

The movie star shared a photo with her partner and gushed over how much of a perfect gift he is to her.

Her post read:

"Happy birthday to my King. The love of my life. My special gift from God. My biggest fan and backbone. A great man with a heart of gold .Simple, calm but the most smartest and intelligent person that I know. I can go on and on, you just a complete package. God bless the day I met you. I pray for you today, from glory to glory. Long life and more more money. I love you forever. Happy birthday my Gift."

Alichi's fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with beautiful wishes for her husband.

Source: Legit.ng