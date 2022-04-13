Tonto Dikeh recently had a reason to brag about how much she spends to get her son an education after he shaded her in a video

The actress and her son were dining when the young boy pointed out that his mum is a clumsy and funny person

Tonto could not hide her disbelief as she threatened that King Andre would sleep outside their room

Shortly after Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre caused a buzz on social media after he kept hitting her behind, the actress has shared another video.

Tonto and her son who appeared to be on vacation were dining when the boy mentioned that sometimes she gets clumsy.

Tonto Dikeh brags abpout how much she spends on her son's school Photo credit: @tontolet

The actress made her son repeat his statement before turning the camera to her face and expressed disbelief over his statament.

King also mentioned that his mum is also funny and Tonto teased the boy, threatened to lock him outside the house and then gave him a light knock on his head.

In the caption of the video, Tonto did not fail to let people know that she pays almost two million naira at her son's school.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's video

scoobynero:

"You trip over things or drop things a lot "

elise_marble:

"Their bond is really cool "

ama____kendra:

"She still give am knock "

ukpanahrosemary:

"Tonto will always use style to tell us the amount of what we didn’t ask for she sha looked for a way to let us know she is paying #1.5 million "

stephanie_chanzy:

"Na better outside he go sleep "

Tonto Dikeh uses ex-bestie Bobrisky's audio in funny video

There is a very high chance that popular crossdresser Bobrisky will drag or call out actress Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto made a TikTok video that had to do with the fact that she was eating too much as she feasted on the variety of food on her table.

The highlight of the video was the audio the actress used which was one of Bobrisky's viral audios on TikTok.

Fans and followers of the controversial actress could not help but point out that her video will upset the popular crossdresser.

